Child, adult injured in Colerain Twp. fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — An adult and a child were both hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a Colerain Township home.

Colerain Township Fire and EMS said they were dispatched to the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive near Rumford Court around 1:30 p.m. Crews reported seeing a column of heavy black smoke from as far away as Colerain Avenue and Compton Road.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single-story house heavily on fire with a man out front who broke through a window, escaping the fire. He told crews a 4-year-old child had been inside. Crews found the child in the back of the house.

The man was severely burned, according to officials. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Colerain Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.