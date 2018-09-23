Brody Allen, 2-year-old with brain cancer, gets a Christmas parade

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Brody Allen, a 2-year-old with terminal brain cancer, got his Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some highlights from the 4 p.m. event in Colerain Township. A Rozzi Fireworks show follows tonight and family-friendly party is underway at the Colerain Township Administration complex on Springdale Road. See how you can still participate below.

Colerain is filled with holiday cheer! A parade for #TeamBrody is set to start at 4pm. Folks are decked out in some awesome holiday decorations and outfits. Even the dogs are getting in on the fun! @WCPO pic.twitter.com/WLn1NRdOZe — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) September 23, 2018

Santa Claus wishes Brody a Merry Christmas! @WCPO pic.twitter.com/DkDO5HB4UY — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) September 23, 2018

So awesome. Brody gets the best view of the parade. In the arms of his dad. Story on @WCPO at 6. pic.twitter.com/GRFedAPurl — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) September 23, 2018

A family-friendly party is underway at the Colerain Township Administration complex on Springdale Road, and a Rozzi's Fireworks show is scheduled there at 8:30 p.m.

Police ask that you park at Northgate Mall by Sears and take the shuttle. There is no parking at the Administration complex or on residential streets nearby.

Alcohol is not permitted on the grounds.

Springdale Road will be closed between Flattop Drive and Yellowwood Drive from 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hundreds of neighbors and strangers, superheroes and Santa Claus turned out for Brody on Sunday. When they got the diagnosis that their son would likely not live to Dec. 25, Todd Allen and his wife decided to move their family's Christmas up to September, and support has been pouring in from across the Tri-State.

People filled Brody's yard with Christmas lights and inflatables, and dozens of carolers sang Christmas carols.

"Overwhelmed. Just grateful. Could've never expected that,” Brody’s father told WCPO on Saturday. “To see our whole community become family so quickly … to have so many people reaching out … saying prayers, well wishes … stopping by to say, ‘You're not alone’ … means the world to us."

Dozens of supporters gathered in Northern Kentucky Saturday for a benefit for Brody’s family. They decked the hall at the Florence Elks Lodge with lights and trees and wreaths.

The calendar says it’s not even Halloween yet, but the spirit of the people inside said otherwise.

"It's Christmas,” Allen said. “There's no better magical moment ever. Especially for a child. For our family, it has special meaning."

Allen said Brody’s diagnosis came a few months ago.

"I've learned to not expect anything. I'm just grateful for everybody to come out, especially in the rain. Just excited," Allen said.

And come, they did. Saturday’s event featured a silent auction, live music and a raffle.

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone,” Allen said. “For all your prayers, wishes, cards. And helping carry our family through this.”

The Allen family will privately celebrate Christmas Eve on Monday and Christmas the following day.