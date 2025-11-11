Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after Colerain police respond to shots fired call

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were arrested, two of whom on open warrants, when Colerain police responded to a shots-fired call Saturday night.

Colerain police said officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of Stadia Drive at around 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a male brandishing a firearm at a woman. While they were on their way, they received an update that the male had fired shots at the woman.

When they arrived on scene, officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old who was also involved in another shots-fired call earlier in the day. They searched the home involved and found three guns, one of which had been stolen, and nearly 10 grams of cocaine.

Police said that during their investigation, they also located another juvenile who had four open warrants, including one for murder from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The 17-year-old was arrested for felonious assault and receiving stolen property. He and the other juvenile were taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center while they await arraignment.

Police said the 18-year-old woman who was shot at during the altercation was not injured. However, during their investigation, police learned she had an open warrant for felonious assault. She was also arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

