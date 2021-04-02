Watch
Three Rivers student charged with ethnic intimidation

Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 02, 2021
CLEVES, Ohio — A student in the Three Rivers School District was charged with ethnic intimidation Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Taylor High School Wednesday for a report of ethnic intimidation.

When deputies arrived on scene, school administrators said they found threatening graffiti on a bathroom wall. Officials said the graffiti named several school staff members as well as their children.

The student was also charged with aggravated menacing.

