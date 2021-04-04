Woman hit, killed by driver backing out of driveway

CINCINNATI — A woman was hit and killed by a driver backing out of a driveway in East Price Hill Saturday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when a man driving a Ford Ranger hit 82-year-old Paula Medel while he was backing out of a driveway on Olive Avenue.

Medel was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Police said they do not believe impairment or speed played a part in the crash. Police have not announced whether the driver of the vehicle faces any charges.