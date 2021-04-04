Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Woman hit, killed by driver backing out of driveway

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
wcpo_police_tape.jpg
Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 21:38:39-04

CINCINNATI — A woman was hit and killed by a driver backing out of a driveway in East Price Hill Saturday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when a man driving a Ford Ranger hit 82-year-old Paula Medel while he was backing out of a driveway on Olive Avenue.

Medel was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Police said they do not believe impairment or speed played a part in the crash. Police have not announced whether the driver of the vehicle faces any charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!