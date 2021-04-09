Man dies after crash in Winton Hills Thursday night

CINCINNATI — A driver died after a car crash in Winton Hills Thursday night after another driver struck him, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department said 25-year-old Medardo Valdez Jr. was driving on Dutch Colony Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday when he disregarded a traffic control device. Valdez then struck a car on Winton Road driven by 43-year-old Olajide Adewumi.

First responders transported Adewumi to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Valdez had non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to UCMC for treatment as well.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are thought to be factors in this crash. The police are still investigating this incident.