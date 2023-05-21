CPD: Police investigating after a juvenile was shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a male juvenile who was shot in Winton Hills Saturday evening according to Cincinnati police Capt. Brian Norris.

Capt. Norris said that Cincinnati Police District 5 officers are working the crime scene, which is in the 5300 block of Holland Drive and advised that the investigation is in the preliminary stage.

Police further said that the juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting please contact Cincinnati Police District 5 at 513-569-8500 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

