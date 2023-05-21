Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

CPD: Police investigating after a juvenile was shot in Winton Hills

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Dutch Colony shooting pic by Sean DeLancey.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 22:13:01-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and fire responded to reports of a male juvenile who was shot in Winton Hills Saturday evening according to Cincinnati police Capt. Brian Norris.

Capt. Norris said that Cincinnati Police District 5 officers are working the crime scene, which is in the 5300 block of Holland Drive and advised that the investigation is in the preliminary stage.

Police further said that the juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting please contact Cincinnati Police District 5 at 513-569-8500 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information is discovered.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM