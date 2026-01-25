Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
78  WX Alerts 189  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWinton Hills

Actions

CPD: 41-year-old man shot, killed in Winton Hills

Winton Hills Shooting Vivian Place 1/24/26
Erich Cross/WCPO
Winton Hills Shooting Vivian Place 1/24/26
Posted

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Winton Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Vivian Place shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department pronounced Wilson dead at the scene, CPD said.

Police did not say if they have any suspects identified or in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, CPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM