CPD: 41-year-old man shot, killed in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Winton Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Vivian Place shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department pronounced Wilson dead at the scene, CPD said.

Police did not say if they have any suspects identified or in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, CPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.