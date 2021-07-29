Watch
Cincinnati Police arrest man for fatal July 4 Winton Hills shooting

Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 29, 2021
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man on July 4 in Winton Hills, Cincinnati Police said in a news release Thursday evening.

Keon Robinson, 30, was arrested for the murder of Sean Johnson, 34.

Officers arrived to the scene of a car accident in the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue just before 7 p.m. on July 4 and located Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Robinson is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

