Cincinnati Police arrest man for fatal July 4 Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man on July 4 in Winton Hills, Cincinnati Police said in a news release Thursday evening.

Keon Robinson, 30, was arrested for the murder of Sean Johnson, 34.

Officers arrived to the scene of a car accident in the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue just before 7 p.m. on July 4 and located Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Robinson is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

