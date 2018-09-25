Where you can register to vote in Tri-State

CINCINNATI -- Voters have two weeks left to make sure their registration information is up to date if they want to hit the polls in November.

Organizations across the country and in the Tri-State are holding registration events Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Voters can register at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi or at any county Board of Elections office. Hamilton County residents can go to the library or the BMV.

To register, voters will need a driver’s license of state ID card and the last four digits of their social security numbers.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says they’ve seen an uptick in registration over the past few months.

"Typically we see anywhere from 40 to 45 percent for midterm,” Poland said. “Our absentee request that have come in so far are a little on the high side, so we may see a larger turnout overall."

Voters have until Oct. 9 to make sure their information is current. Voters can register at Mt. St. Joe from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early voting begins Oct. 10.

Here are links to register online: