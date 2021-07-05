Police searching for man missing since June

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a man who has not been seen since June 18.

Police said 64-year-old Bruce Rucker left his home on foot after a disagreement and has not been seen since. He takes medication for mental health issues and police believe he is overdue for his medication.

Rucker went missing from Westbrook Drive in Westwood. He is Black, stands five feet, ten inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Rucker's whereabouts can call 513.263.8379.