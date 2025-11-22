CPD searching for 2 suspects after victim shot multiple times in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for two suspects after a victim was shot multiple times late Friday night in Westwood.

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Queen City Avenue, which is near Werk Road.

There, officers found a victim with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition, CPD said.

CPD said two suspects, who were both wearing dark clothing and masks, fled the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.