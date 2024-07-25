Coroner identifies man dead after crashing motorcycle into a tree in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree in Westwood Wednesday, Cincinnati Police Department said.
The coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Christopher McClure.
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Queen City Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.
CPD said McClure was driving east on the road in a Suzuki motorcycle when he "lost control of the vehicle" and hit a tree.
McClure was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, he was wearing a helmet.
Police said they are investigating "excessive speed" as a factor.
CPD said, "Impairment is unknown at this time."
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
Watch Live:
Morning Rush