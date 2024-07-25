Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

Coroner identifies man dead after crashing motorcycle into a tree in Westwood

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 25, 2024

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree in Westwood Wednesday, Cincinnati Police Department said.

The coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Christopher McClure.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Queen City Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.

CPD said McClure was driving east on the road in a Suzuki motorcycle when he "lost control of the vehicle" and hit a tree.

McClure was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, he was wearing a helmet.

Police said they are investigating "excessive speed" as a factor.

CPD said, "Impairment is unknown at this time."

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Local pastor plans rally to hear 'every perspective' on solving teen violence 'More than just a food:' Gotta get to Goettafest this weekend Cold Spring will not send medical cannabis to the ballot

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!