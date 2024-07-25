Coroner identifies man dead after crashing motorcycle into a tree in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a tree in Westwood Wednesday, Cincinnati Police Department said.

The coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Christopher McClure.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Queen City Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.

CPD said McClure was driving east on the road in a Suzuki motorcycle when he "lost control of the vehicle" and hit a tree.

McClure was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, he was wearing a helmet.

Police said they are investigating "excessive speed" as a factor.

CPD said, "Impairment is unknown at this time."

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.