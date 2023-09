CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old is recovering after he was shot in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

It happened early Tuesday evening in the 3200 block of McHenry Avenue.

Cincinnati police said the teen arrived at the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover, according to investigators.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing.