Car transporting 20-year-old shooting victim crashes on the way to hospital

CINCINNATI — A vehicle carrying a shooting victim to the hospital was involved in a crash at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Boudinot Avenue Wednesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood.

The 20-year-old victim was being transported to a hospital by a private form of transportation when that car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Boudinot Avenue.

The victim was later transported to UC Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities at the scene said the man was shot in the leg and the midsection.

No suspect information has been released at this time and police have not identified the victim.

The incident is still under investigation.