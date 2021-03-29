Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

Bicyclist killed in crash Sunday night

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:02:27-04

CINCINNATI — A bicyclist has died after a driver struck him in Westwood on Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk before entering Werk Road east of Ferguson Road. A driver in a 2019 Ford Transit van then struck the cyclist with the vehicle.

The person on the bicycle sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have not yet released the bicyclist's name.

No charges have been announced for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!