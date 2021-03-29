Bicyclist killed in crash Sunday night

CINCINNATI — A bicyclist has died after a driver struck him in Westwood on Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk before entering Werk Road east of Ferguson Road. A driver in a 2019 Ford Transit van then struck the cyclist with the vehicle.

The person on the bicycle sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have not yet released the bicyclist's name.

No charges have been announced for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.