1 dead in crash on Harrison Ave. in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, forcing the road to shut down for several hours.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. between Werk Road and Lafeuille Avenue.

Police say a man was driving, lost control and hit a utility pole. Power lines fell across the road, forcing crews to shut down power in the area while they cleaned up the crash.

The roadway reopened after 9 a.m. The identity of the man killed has not been released, pending next-of-kin notification.