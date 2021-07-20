West Price Hill tailor Joseph 'Peppe' Ramundo has died

CINCINNATI — Longtime West Price Hill tailor, Joseph ‘Peppe’ Ramundo died of natural causes, surrounded by family on Tuesday morning.

The family announced his passing in a Facebook post on Ramundo's business page, Peppe Ramundo Menswear & Black Tie.

He was a well-known tailor who made suits for many of Cincinnati’s most famous faces – like players from on the Reds’ Big Red Machine team.

Ramundo began his tailoring career in Italy, where he was born, before coming to Cincinnati and taking up the mantle of master designer for Hyde Park Clothes in Newport. At the same time, he worked a second job at Dino's International Menswear in downtown Cincinnati.

He started Peppe Ramundo Custom Tailors, located in Western Hills, in 1967 and later brought his son, Carmen, into the business.

Visitation and funeral information can be found here.

