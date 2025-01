CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police Capt. Stephen Bower said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Seibel Lane, Bower said. He said police counted more than 15 shell casings at the scene.

Bower said a man sitting in a vehicle was fatally shot. Police have not identified the victim.

Bower also said they have no suspects in the shooting yet, but it "appears to be isolated."