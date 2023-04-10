New traffic-calming measures coming to congested road in West Price Hill amid safety concerns

CINCINNATI — Starting this week, you may notice new temporary traffic-calming measures along a heavily congested road in West Price Hill. Those changes will be implemented along a two-mile stretch of Glenway Avenue after community members expressed safety concerns.

"It’s not safe at all," said Nicole Williams. "We have people who like to swerve. They don't stay in the right lane. There are people who never really have their turn signal on when making turns."

Williams said it's become an issue for pedestrians, including her family, who like to walk to the park or nearby areas.

"Days like this, we go to the park, but the cross lights don’t work so when do we know it's safe to cross?" she said. "I could run the risk of not only me getting hit, but my two children."

Patrick Stringfield said people rarely go the speed limit on Glenway Avenue and the road conditions have only deteriorated in recent years.

"It’s in worse condition than I can ever remember. This is, like, bad shape," he said.

Starting Monday, lanes will be temporarily reduced to just one in each direction. There will also be a two-way left turn lane between Beech Avenue and Shirley Place.

The city will gather community feedback and look at traffic data between now and August to determine if the lane changes are helping.

Williams said she is optimistic about the new measures being put in place.

"That does make me happy, though, they're changing that. That makes me really happy actually," she said.

If the Department of Transportation determines the changes are effective, the new lanes could become permanent. That decision will be made in September or October.

