CPD: 30-year-old man hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" Monday night after a shooting in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue near the intersection with W 8th Street.

Police said an anonymous caller called 911, and when officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, CPD said.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

CPD said they have no witnesses or suspects in the shooting.