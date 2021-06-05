Activists hope to stop violence before it starts with safe summer kickoff event in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Community leaders in Price Hill are leading the charge against violence in a summer kickoff rally Saturday.

Their goal: to get ahead of the violence by doing everything they can to prevent a repeat of 2020, which Cincinnati Police say was the city's deadliest summer on record.

According to CPD data, 94 people were killed in 2020. More than half of those murders occurred from April to August, and there were nearly 500 total shootings.

So far, 31 people have been killed in Cincinnati in 2021.

That’s why leaders with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program want people to come outside their homes, talk about issues in their neighborhood and be a part of coming up with solutions.

Those concerns and solutions do not have to be crime-related -- it could be a safety concern, like more streetlights on a certain block.

"It's tragic when you have kids worried about ducking and dodging bullets,” said Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works. “So we want to come in the community, bring some joy, bring some happiness and bring some resources in order to try to get people to start thinking differently and doing different things.”

The event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Ross Avenue and Warsaw Avenue.

