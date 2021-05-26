Why did FC Cincinnati's stadium fins light up with P&G brands Tuesday night?

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium's West End neighbors saw various Procter & Gamble brands light up across its fins Tuesday night, sparking concerns that the high-tech lighting system could be used for more than just match-day promotion.

Photos shared on social media showed product names like Old Spice, Charmin and Dawn -- all P&G brands -- lighting up the side fins of the new stadium around 10:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati had no scheduled match Tuesday; they host the New England Revolution Saturday at 3 p.m.

Cincinnati City Council candidate Michelle Dillingham posted the photos Tuesday:

"We started using fin lighting on Monday and understand this is a new feature on Central Parkway. We are currently lighting the fins 5:30-11:00 pm, fewer hours than our permit allows. Lighting is a mix of ambient, FCC and also recognition of our partners," read a statement from Meg Ryan with FC Cincinnati to WCPO Wednesday afternoon.

The stadium's fin lighting fixtures face east toward Central Parkway but do not face, north, south or west into West End.

The stadium's city permit allows for use of the fin lighting until 1:00 a.m. and for various uses -- including ambient lighting showcasing changing colors and designs, promotional content for the team, and "partner recognition," space for financial contributors to the stadium's construction to showcase their products or brands.