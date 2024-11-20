PHOTOS: FC Cincinnati releases new renderings for $300 million mixed-use development by TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati released new renderings for its upcoming mixed-use development near TQL Stadium.

The development, which sits at the corner of Wade Street and Central Parkway, is at the site of the former home of the Cincinnati Ballet as well as the Tri-State Wholesale Building, which once was home to the second-largest brewery in the city. Demolition of those buildings began in February 2023.

The development will feature residential apartments, a hotel, restaurants and more.

FC Cincinnati previously said the plan is to have an entertainment hub in the 8.5-acre lot that is reminiscent of developments adjacent to sports stadiums in other cities, like Gallagher Way at Wrigleyville, The Wharf in Washington DC and Titletown in Green Bay.

The renderings released by FC Cincinnati and architecture company Rios on Tuesday show two separate, 13-story towers that will be built within the block.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

Both towers, one a hotel and the other an apartment building, will sit over 50 feet taller than TQL Stadium, per the renderings.

The residential tower will also feature a sky deck, fit with a pool and view of the stadium.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

The pool will also overlook a plaza between the two buildings. The plaza will have numerous walkways and a drop-off lane for the hotel.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

On the south side of one building, closer to TQL Stadium, will be a "common grounds" grass area, which will have a small stage and various seating options. TQL Stadium's concourse will also overlook the common grounds.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

The development will also feature "locally sourced" murals on its West End facade. FC Cincinnati said these murals will be "perfect for 'selfie moments' before or after the game." There will also be stairs, elevator access, green space and a painted crosswalk.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

You can see the full presentation of renderings below:

