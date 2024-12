CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday evening after a shooting in West End, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Linn Street just after 4 p.m.

A 29-year-old was injured in the shooting, and CPD said he's currently in "stable condition."

CPD did not say if they have any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.