PD: 2 teenagers, 1 adult shot in West End

CINCINNATI — Two teenagers and an adult were shot in West End Sunday evening, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. along Linn Street between W Liberty and Poplar streets.

Police did not say what condition any of the victims are in. They also didn't say how old any of the victims are.

#BREAKING: CPD: Three people shot on Linn St on the block between Liberty & Poplar, including teenagers. Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to one officer. Police tell me they have a suspect vehicle. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/4xrqIEpdKY — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) May 5, 2024

Cincinnati firefighters said one of the victims took themselves to the fire station at the corner of Linn and W Liberty streets.

An officer on scene told a WCPO 9 crew that they do have a suspect vehicle, but they cannot confirm if it was a drive-by shooting.

Our crew also saw that a bus stop had been shattered by gunfire.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.