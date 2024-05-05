Watch Now
PD: 2 teenagers, 1 adult shot in West End

Posted at 5:32 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 17:53:20-04

CINCINNATI — Two teenagers and an adult were shot in West End Sunday evening, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. along Linn Street between W Liberty and Poplar streets.

Police did not say what condition any of the victims are in. They also didn't say how old any of the victims are.

Cincinnati firefighters said one of the victims took themselves to the fire station at the corner of Linn and W Liberty streets.

An officer on scene told a WCPO 9 crew that they do have a suspect vehicle, but they cannot confirm if it was a drive-by shooting.

Our crew also saw that a bus stop had been shattered by gunfire.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

