FC Cincinnati providing scholarships for Chatfield College students

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is providing scholarships for both full-time and part-time students of Chatfield College, to make going to school more accessible to vulnerable students.

To qualify for the scholarships, students have to show financial need and sustain a solid academic performance while enrolled at the college.

Full-time students are eligible for $1,000 towards tuition and fees while part-time students would be eligible for $500.

"We're here, we support them and that college education and their dreams of a better future are important to both of us," said Christina Mullis, director of admissions and marketing for Chatfield College.

Mullis said the strains of the pandemic and the high costs of higher education have made it even harder for vulnerable students to get to class. Many Chatfield students are the first in their families to go to college and they often need extra support.

"There's a lot of barriers and a lot of obstacles that get in our students' way to completing a college education," she said. "So that's really hallmark of what we do--it's making sure we're meeting students where they are."

Chris Griffin, West End community council president, said the scholarships will go a long way toward helping a student get costly items like books, supplies or laptops.

In a statement, the FC Cinccinnati Foundation said it and the team "are committed to supporting education and opportunities for the economic advancement of our neighbors in the West End and the entire region."

Prospective applicants for the scholarships are encouraged to visit Chatfield College's website to learn more. Classes begin on August 23.