Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest End

Actions

CPD: 2 shot in West End, investigation underway

CPD west end shooting york street
WCPO
CPD west end shooting york street
Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 19:48:28-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after two people were shot in the West End Friday evening.

Police responded to the 500 block of York Street after the report of shots fired in the area. Two people were located, and CPD said their medical status is unknown at this time.

Officers blocked off a car surrounded by shattered glass that neighbors said the two people shot were in at the time of the shooting.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

Scripps News Tonight

More local news:
CFD: Overturned semi shuts down northbound I-71 at Lytle Tunnel City Heights residents are all moved up, property will be for sale High prices for household items are here to stay. Here are tips to save.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.