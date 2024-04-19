CPD: 2 shot in West End, investigation underway

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after two people were shot in the West End Friday evening.

Police responded to the 500 block of York Street after the report of shots fired in the area. Two people were located, and CPD said their medical status is unknown at this time.

Officers blocked off a car surrounded by shattered glass that neighbors said the two people shot were in at the time of the shooting.

