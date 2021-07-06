WEBN's Labor Day fireworks to return to Downtown riverfront this year

CINCINNATI — The "last blast" of the summer will return to its original stage this Labor Day.

WEBN 102.7 FM announced on its website Tuesday the return of its traditional festival and fireworks display for its 45th year, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5. While there will be no kickoff party at Fountain Square this year, the radio station is hosting two kickoff concerts at the PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky, scheduled for the two nights leading up to Riverfest.

Per tradition, Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will provide the fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m.

WEBN and the festival's primary sponsor, Western & Southern, canceled last year's events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverfest 2021 will begin at noon, Sept. 5 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove.