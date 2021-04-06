WCPO to air ‘Legacy of Leadership: A Region Rises’ on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — WCPO will air a program which will highlight the legacies of Cincinnati leaders and feature the stories of nurses, business owners and essential workers who served the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Legacy of Leadership: A Region Rises,” produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, will air at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Chamber typically hosts an annual dinner honoring Cincinnatians for their contributions to the community, but the event has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the program will highlight the work of people who have served the region.

“This year, we wanted to find a way to honor our entire region as we emerge from one of the most difficult years in our history,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber. “We thought about how the leaders of the past have paved a way for leaders of the future to step up in new ways to help solve problems and rebuild the economy.”

“Legacy of Leadership: A Region Rises” will showcase the legacies of Albert Sabin, Marian Spencer, John Smale, Nathaniel Jones, and dozens of other Cincinnatians.

The Chamber will inaugurate its next class of Great Living Cincinnatians in person at its Annual Dinner in February of 2022.