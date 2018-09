CINCINNATI -- Congratulations to Frankie for being this year’s winning wiener!

The 1-year-old miniature long-haired dachshund beat over one hundred doggos who raced in Oktoberfest Zinzinnati's Running of the Wieners Friday afternoon at The Banks.

Gloria McNerney, Frankie's human, said Frankie is very food-motivated, and he likes the sound of empty water bottles crunching.

“He is just very fast, and he loves treats," McNerney said.