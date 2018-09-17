WATCH LIVE: City Council to discuss Fifth Third Center shooting

CINCINNATI -- City Council members will discuss the Fifth Third Center shooting Monday morning.

A gunman walked into the lobby of the building at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 and killed three people and injured two others before police officers shot him dead.

The shooter, Omar Santa-Perez, killed Richard Newcomer, 64; Prudhi Raj Kandepi, 25; and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48. He fired 35 rounds in less than 5 minutes, and he had more than 200 rounds of ammunition in a briefcase.