WATCH: Fireside Pizza offering $5K reward for ID of man who broke into Walnut Hills restaurant

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 12, 2024
CINCINNATI — Fireside Pizza is offering a reward for the identity of a man who broke into the Walnut Hills restaurant.

Security video from the pizza restaurant shows a man walk up to the outside of the restaurant, turn away from the door and then throw a rock through the door's glass. The man then reaches his hand through the broken window, opens the door and enters the restaurant.

Watch the security video from Fireside Pizza:

Fireside Pizza Security Video Break-In

Fireside Pizza said the man is white, 5'9" and roughly 180 pounds.

"Decent velocity on his fastball," the pizza restaurant joked on social media.

Fireside is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide a positive ID for the man.

Fireside is also asking that those looking for a place for dinner this weekend, consider their restaurant.

"We need a little 'Walnut Hills Stimulus' to pay for a new window, service call, some booze and a new hand-painted front door sign," the restaurant wrote on social media.

"We're very lucky to be in business and be safe and healthy — we appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you soon," the restaurant wrote.

