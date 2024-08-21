PD: 60-year-old man dies days after stabbing in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Gilbert Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. There, officers found Williams Hawkins, 60, stabbed.

Hawkins was transported to UC Medical Center, police said. He died due to his injuries on Monday, CPD said.

Police have not released any suspect information in the stabbing.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.