NKU mourns third-year law student slain in Walnut Hills

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police discovered 30-year-old Cierra Allen suffering from a gunshot wound on St. James Ave. in Walnut Hills.

Allen, a third-year law student at Northern Kentucky University's Chase College of Law, later died from her injury at the University of Cincinnati Medical center.

NKU's president, Ashish Vaidya, announced Allen's death to students in a letter and said counseling services would be available for students and staff.

"Cierra is described as an outstanding member of the Chase student body," Vaidya wrote in the letter. "Even with two young children at home, Cierra volunteered her time to serve as a Chase Ambassador to welcome prospective students to the law school. Her smiling face is featured on the Chase website."

The university plans to hold a remembrance event for Allen in the coming days, but details haven't been announced yet.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police have not released any information in regard to a suspect.