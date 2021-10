CINCINNATI — A man who was shot on Sept. 27 died from his injuries Tuesday evening, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said at around 10:30 p.m. that night, they found 65-year-old Freddy Wright suffering from a gunshot wound on Alms Place in Walnut Hills.

Wright was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died just over two weeks later.

Police have not released any information on a suspect in this shooting.