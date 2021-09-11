CPD: Woman killed in Walnut Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue. Officers arrived on scene to find Cierra Allen, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Allen was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting is under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.