Cincinnati Ballet hopes new Walnut Hills home will be more than just a stage

The $31-million, 57,000-square-foot facility will house more than just rehearsal space. The ballet company hopes it will become a place to gather and celebrate for communities in Walnut Hills and beyond.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 15, 2021
CINCINNATI — When plans for a new Major League Soccer stadium in West End began to formulate, one of the most persistent questions regarded the Cincinnati Ballet's longtime practice space, which — until recently — sat adjacent to FC Cincinnati's new home.

But the ballet's president, Scott Altman, says plans for a move were already well underway by then, and they included transforming the rehearsal building into something much more expansive.

"It was specifically designed with that in mind — to be available to the community," Altman told WCPO about the state-of-the-art, 57,000-square-foot facility located at the foot of Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills.

"I mean, who could, you know, have a dream more vibrant than, 'I want my wedding at where they perform and produce Cincinnati Ballet?'" he said.

The $31-million facility has 10 studios, if one counts the outdoor performance plaza, but also houses all the fixings for a major event for up to 1,000 guests.

"We have a catering kitchen; we have a tremendous atrium with views west and east, north and south," Altman said. "We have an outdoor terrace where you can sit and enjoy the sunshine or an evening."

The ballet company has planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where visitors will find live music, crafts, food trucks, free tours and — of course — ballet performances, too.

WCPO 9 News anchor Tanya O'Rourke contributed to this story.

