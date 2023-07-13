Voters to decide on Cincinnati Southern Railway sale at November election

CINCINNATI — Voters will have a chance to decide in November whether the Cincinnati Southern Railway will be sold.

The railway, which runs from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, Tennessee, stretches 336 miles through Kentucky and Tennessee. It has been owned by the City of Cincinnati for more than 140 years, the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees unanimously voted Thursday to put the proposed sale on the ballot.

If majority of voters say yes to the sale at the November 7 election, the railway would fall under the ownership of Norfolk Southern Corp.

The Board of Trustees said that Cincinnati will receive $1.6 billion in the railroad sale, which will be put into a trust fund operated by the trustees with Cincinnati as the sole beneficiary.

Currently, the city makes roughly $25 million annually from the railway. The board said that $1.6 billion trust fund will likely more than double what future railroad lease payments would have garnered for the city, and at least $26.5 million would need to be annually allocated to the city.

These funds would then be used for Cincinnati infrastructure and other Cincinnati Southern Railway operations. The board also said this sale would help bridge the nearly $400 million funding gap found in Cincinnati's recently approved budget.

"The need to improve the City's existing infrastructure has never been greater," the CSR Board of Trustees said.

The board originally proposed in November 2022 that it wanted to sell the railroad to Norfolk Southern.

Cincinnati is the only municipality in the U.S. to own an interstate railroad. It has been leased by Norfolk Southern since 1881. In 2021, that lease was extended through 2051.

