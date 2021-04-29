Video shows dramatic pursuit taking Cincinnati police into NKY and back

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are still investigating an October 2020 vehicle pursuit involving a gang-related drug investigation, WCPO learned Wednesday.

Video obtained by WCPO from the Cincinnati Police Department depicts a dramatic pursuit related to Hamilton County's case against Niko Adams, charged with drug trafficking.

CPD led the Oct. 13, 2020 chase that lasted more than a half-hour and crossed state lines all the way to Florence, Kentucky, before turning back. The suspect and officers in pursuit exited Interstate 75 at Buttermilk Pike before making their way through a crowded Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell.

At one point, the suspect and the pursuing officers had nowhere to go except into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting another driver.

Ultimately, the pursuit ended back in Ohio, and no one was hurt during the incident.

The incident prompted WCPO to request video footage, as a follow-up on extensive prior reporting on local law enforcement agencies' policies on police pursuits.

As WCPO has previously reported, last August a Cincinnati police chase crossed the Ohio River into Newport, Kentucky, resulting in the deaths of two bystanders. More recently, in February, a vehicle pursuit beginning in Walnut Hills ended in a crash that injured both the suspect and another driver.

While no one from Cincinnati police was immediately available for an interview Wednesday, CPD has published its pursuit policy online here.

WCPO on Wednesday was awaiting further comment from CPD on the pursuit's compliance with department policy.

Readers can view clips from the pursuit video in the viewer above.