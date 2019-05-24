Menu

Veteran with no family in town to be buried with military honors

Public encouraged to attend burial
Posted: 3:14 PM, May 24, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-24 19:14:34Z
Spring Grove
Korean War veteran Hezekiah Perkins will be buried May 25. The Spring Grove Family is calling on the public to attend.
Hezekiah Perkins

CINCINNATI — The Spring Grove Family is calling on the public to help honor a Korean War veteran who will be buried Saturday with no immediate family at his burial.

The family of Hezekiah Perkins lives far from Cincinnati, according to the cemetery, and their only request was that he be buried with military honors.

Members of The Spring Grove Family will act at pallbearers. They are asking anyone to join them in saying a final farewell to Perkins at 3 p.m. at his final resting place in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1.

Perkins was born in 1929. He had arranged and prepaid for his burial more than 20 years ago. The Baxter Vault Company decided to upgrade Perkins' burial vault, a cemetery official said.

For more information about how to be involved in the farewell, call Spring Grove Funeral Homes at 513-853-1035.

The cemetery is located at 4521 Spring Grove Ave., in Spring Grove Village.

