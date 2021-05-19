Urban League, City of Cincinnati hope to help young adults 'Level Up' today

CINCINNATI — The Urban League of Southwest Ohio and the City of Cincinnati are holding a virtual registration fair Wednesday which hopes to help teens and young adults get on the right career track.

The registration fair is called "Level Up," and it will accept about 250 people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old. Once those 250 people are accepted, the Urban League will help them hone in on a field of interest and then pair them with people within that industry to receive workplace training.

Some of the industries in the program include healthcare, IT, construction and the culinary arts.

The program lasts 12 weeks, and those in the program will be paid $12 an hour so participants can focus on their training.

"It’s providing our youth with a future in a career path, a career trajectory that sets them off on the right foot,” Jessica White with the Urban League said. "We’re here to support them in not just short-term success but long-term success."

To register for today's fair, text "Urban League Level Up" to 797979. You can also register in-person on Sunday at the Urban League's Cincinnati headquarters at 3458 Reading Rd. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.