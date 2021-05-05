Two men charged in 2015 cold case murder

Two Cincinnati men have been charged with killing Lerois Harris during a robbery on January 29, 2015, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel.

A federal grand jury charged 32-year-old Jordan Wimberly and 28-year-old Ryan Carter with using a firearm to commit a murder during the commission of a crime of violence.

Wimberly was already incarcerated in a state facility and has been transferred into federal custody in March, the release said. He will remain detained until his trial.

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Carter on Tuesday.