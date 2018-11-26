Two inmates overdose in Justice Center, sheriff's spokesperson says

CINCINNATI – Two inmates overdosed at the Hamilton County Justice Center on Saturday, and jailers don't know how the drugs got in, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The overdoses resulted in two lockdowns in the jail over the weekend, David Daugherty told WCPO.

Two inmates in a South Building pod were revived with Narcan and taken to the hospital. When one inmate returned, jailers found an unknown substance on his person, and the pod was put on lockdown, Daugherty said.

Jailers searched the pod, found more drugs Sunday, and put it on lockdown again. They are still trying to find the source of the drugs, Daugherty said.

They haven't identified the substance because it still needs to be tested, Daugherty said.

An inmate’s mother complained to WCPO that she was unable to visit her son in the North building because the elevator failed. Daugherty confirmed that the elevator failed twice Friday and visitation was canceled in accordance with jail policy.