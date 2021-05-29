Too cool for pool? Weather doesn't cooperate for neighborhood pools' opening weekend

CINCINNATI — The Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer – with several Cincinnati neighborhood pools opening up for the season. The only problem? This weekend’s temperatures aren’t very summer-like.

With high temps on Saturday expected to top out somewhere in the 50s, it’s not quite the season for people to want to hit the water.

“Today, yes, it’s a bit chilly to jump in the pool, but we’re open today in the event that people want to come to the pool,” Cincinnati Recreation Commission director Daniel Betts said.

In 2021, the city will operate 13 pools – which is an increase from the nine that were open in 2020 – but that still leaves a total of 10 pools dry. Betts said the lack of staff is contributing to the closures.

“Challenges around opening pools are always having enough lifeguards,” he said. “So, if there’s young people out there looking for a summer job, we’re still looking for you.”

Continuing COVID-19 protocols means temperature checks, social distancing and masking for folks who haven’t been vaccinated.

“It’s basically an honor system,” Betts said. “We’re certainly not harassing folks if they’re not vaccinated and if they don’t want to share their vaccination status.”

The CRC is now operating pools at Duhnam, Hirch, McKie and Pleasant Ridge Rec Centers. Nine more locations open Mon, May 31.

Entry into all Cincinnati city pools require a reservation which can be made here.

