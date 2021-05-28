Timothée Chalamet in Cincinnati to film new movie 'Bones and All'

CINCINNATI — Timothée Chalamet is filming in Cincinnati this summer, Film Cincinnati announced Friday.

Production starts this week on "Bones and All," the upcoming film starring Chalamet directed by "Call Me By Your Name" director and 2017 Academy Award nominee Luca Guadagnino.

The film also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gorden-Green and Francesca Scorsese.

“Our local crews are back to work in Cincinnati on feature films and we couldn’t be happier,” said Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman in a release Friday. “This will be Guadagnino’s first film to be made on American soil and we’re honored to have it right here in our region.”

"Bones and All" is adapted from the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis with a script written by Guadagnino's longtime collaborator and Miami University alum David Kajganich. The two worked together on “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash.”

“The film will shoot through mid-July and put hundreds of locals to work, not to mention book thousands of hotel rooms while on location,” Schlotman said. “The impact will be significant.”

Set in the 1980s, the film is a love story between Maren, "a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society," and Lee, "an intense and disenfranchised drifter." The two join together for "a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America."

Joining the film behind the scenes are production designer Elliott Hostetter, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on “We Are Who We Are,” and director of photography Arseni Khachaturan. Another Guadagnino collaborator, Giulia Piersanti, will design costumes with makeup by Fernanda Perez and hair by Massimo

Gattabrusi. Francine Maisler is the casting director.

The film is fully financed by several Italian companies: The Apartment Pictures, Memo, 3 Marys, Tender Stories, Adler, Elafood, Elafilm, Manila, Serfis and Wise.

