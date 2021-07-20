The Who planning 2022 return to Cincinnati

As more and more concerts return to the Greater Cincinnati region, among them will finally be The Who, more than 40 years after the concert during which 11 people died at Riverfront Coliseum.

Though no official date has been locked down yet, The Who manager Bill Curbishley said the band plans to return to the stage in 2022 -- and Cincinnati is a top priority for them.

The band’s Cincinnati concert — its first since 1979 — was originally scheduled for April 23, 2020 at BB&T Arena in Kentucky. The coronavirus pandemic forced concert organizers to postpone in late March, but a new date was never set.

In 2019, while filming the WCPO documentary "The Who: The Night That Changed Rock" the band’s triumvirate – songwriter/guitarist Pete Townshend, lead singer Roger Daltrey and manager Bill Curbishley - committed to returning to Cincinnati during exclusive interviews with WCPO Anchor Tanya O’Rourke in October 2020.

You can watch the commercial-free WCPO documentary in the video player above.