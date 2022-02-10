Security plans in place as Banks prepares for rowdy revelers on Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Super Bowl is in Los Angeles, but many fans will be cheering on the Bengals from the Queen City and large crowds are expected to pack the Banks on Sunday.

“I think everybody in the city is on full alert,”said The Banks’ Tracy Schwegmann.

It's all hands on deck, making sure the city is ready for this weekend.

“From the Bengals to the Chamber of Commerce to all of our retailers and restaurants to the Cincinnati police just working on trying to make certain that we are as a city prepared for Sunday,” Schwegmann said.

Part of that is making sure the celebrations are safe and things don’t get out of hand.

Cincinnati Police will have extra officers at the Banks and in the surrounding areas.

“You know the Bengals fans, God love them, they get super rowdy. I know I do,” said Tony Costelli, marketing director of E+O Restaurant Group. “And a lot of that enthusiasm can translate into miscommunication sometimes whether it's between guests and staff or guests, between guests.”

E+O kitchen says safety is a top priority.

"We want people to feel extra safe, so they can have extra fun, we want people to feel extra secure. So they can lose themselves just that much more,” Castelli said.

They will have extra security in place on Sunday and will be checking IDs at the door.

Metro will also be offering free rides on Sunday to ensure fans get to and from their parties safely.

“We don't encourage drinking and driving. We want people to have a designated driver or come and stay downtown,” Schwegmann said. “We're looking forward to a fun Sunday welcoming crowds and really really hoping we're gonna we're gonna watch the Bengals bring home that trophy.”

Many of the bars at the Banks will be restricted to patrons aged 21+ all day, however anyone is welcome to come to the DORA. Extra TVs, and food and restaurant vendors will be added to create a fun and festive atmosphere for anyone who would like to watch the game at the Banks.