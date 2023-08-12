Watch Now
Police: 1 injured in shooting at The Banks

No suspects have been identified by police
The Banks August 2023
Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 11:33:46-04

CINCINNATI — A man was injured in a shooting overnight at The Banks, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of East Freedom Way. They found a male shot in leg, and determined the injury was non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting took place not long after the Cincinnati Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers ended. While the Reds weren't in town, there was also an evening game against Pittsburgh that drew people to the various bars and restaurants at The Banks. The Banks' DORA area normally draws large crowds, especially after sporting events.

Cincinnati Police do not have any suspects in this shooting at this time.

It's also unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone at any of the restaurants or bars witnessed the shooting.

