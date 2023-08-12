Police: 1 injured in shooting at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A man was injured in a shooting overnight at The Banks, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of East Freedom Way. They found a male shot in leg, and determined the injury was non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting took place not long after the Cincinnati Bengals preseason game against the Green Bay Packers ended. While the Reds weren't in town, there was also an evening game against Pittsburgh that drew people to the various bars and restaurants at The Banks. The Banks' DORA area normally draws large crowds, especially after sporting events.

Cincinnati Police do not have any suspects in this shooting at this time.

It's also unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone at any of the restaurants or bars witnessed the shooting.