ICON no more: Riverfront concert venue changing its name

CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center is dropping the "ICON" to become the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, or Brady Music Center for short.

The riverfront venue held its first concert in July and has been listed as just The Icon Music Center on many performer's tour schedules. It's likely because of this that the name change was announced on Monday.

"Simply put, the modification of the name is in an effort to better elevate and pay tribute to the legacy of Andrew J. Brady and his contributions to the community," wrote Rosemarie Moehring, director of marketing for MEMI, in an email.

Brady graduated from Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music in 1938 and served as the music director at Western Hills High School, becoming well-known for exceptional football halftime shows. He also played in local jazz bands and was a regular performer in the Beverly Hills Supper Club band.

Moehring said the website url and social media handles for the venue will change as well, to BradyMusicCenter.com and @BradyMusicCenter.